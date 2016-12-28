As I grow older, I'm starting to notice......

Well folks, this is the last WDSKI topic for the 2000 and 16! I've truly enjoy you all on the Vine again this year, and I hope the same for the next.

At any rate, I think it's safe to say that most of us are over the age of 25. With that said, let's talk about things we notice as we grow older. As for me, I'm noticing that I'm starting not to care if my sox match. I'm not saying I purposely put on two different kind of socks, but when I was younger I'd look for the matching pair. These days as long as my foot is warm I don't give a damn if one sox is blue and the other is brown.

At 45, what else should I expect to notice?

DSKI