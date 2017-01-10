Like it or not, Trump is going to be our next president. I know for most of us it's a hard pill to swallow, but it's a pill we could be swallowing for the next four years. However it seems like we didn't elect an American for president. I'm not talking like how it was when folks were saying Obama was born in Kenya. It seems like we've just elected an enemy of the country. Keep in mind I'm not saying this because I did not vote for Trump. I'm saying this because right before our eyes all the rules of morality and humanity are being broken, and day by day it seems there's nothing we can do about it.

There was a time when we as American handled our differences here at home. But with Trump and Russia teaming up, I'm beginning to feel like I'm in a foreign country. This is not how an American is suppose to feel in his or her own country. Then again, not being a Trump supporter, this could be something that only effecting us.

Do you still feel like an American?

WDSKI