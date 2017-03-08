As the world turns things change. However in this one life to live, certain things we need to embrace. Even if we don't agree with certain things, the guiding light to prosperity is to live and let live. I understand as we grow older it's hard to welcome some of the changes, but our souls should remain young and restless. By not trying to understand it can make a person go crazy and ending up in a general hospital. So we must remain bold and beautiful in the days of our lives. If not for us, let's do it for all your children as well as all my children.

What the hell am I talking about? In short, life has become one big soap opera and there's a lot of things I don't get! Is it me? or there are some things that you also don't get?

