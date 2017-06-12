I know it's going to be a lovely day when ________

......I wake up in the morning. I have a saying that goes, 95% of me having a loving day consist of me waking up. I leave the other 5% to society.
How about you? When do you know it's going to be A LOVELY DAY?
WDSKI!
