I know it's going to be a lovely day when ________

By DSKI
Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:50 AM
......I wake up in the morning. I have a saying that goes, 95% of me having a loving day consist of me waking up. I leave the other 5% to society.

How about you? When do you know it's going to be A LOVELY DAY?

WDSKI!

