That's right folks! I'm going to not make a single joke today.

Why you may ask? Well, I've notice that most of my posts are usually for entertainment value. In these days in time when we're not sure where our country is headed, it's borderline asinine to not take it serious. With America being divided like a strippers leg during the NBA All Star game in Vegas, one must face reality!

So for at least one day on the Vine, I'm not going to make a single joke.

WDSKI