If you could change your race and/or sex for a day what would you choose?

I think it's safe to say that each of us have wondered what it would be like to be a different race or sex. For the most part I personally think there would be little changes in our lives if we spent an entire 24hr period as another race or eve sex. Then again, there's another thought that tells me depending on what you choose, it could be as different as apples and oranges.

In an effort to understand what we all go through as a certain race or sex, we could find the answers by imagining what it would like to be a certain race or sex. We can even throw religion in the mix if we want to.

At any rate, welcome to another WDSKI topic that has nothing to do with anything going on in the world right now. Or does it?

Dski