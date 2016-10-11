I keep being invited to Gay events!

As I've said before on the Vine, I'm a recovering homophobic. I used to be very ignorant in my opinion of gay folks. I've since learn that what does not involve or hurt me does not need my opinion. From that I've learn to live and let live.

HOWEVER being that I'm such an easy going person, and pretty much treat everyone the same, a few gay dudes on the job thinks I'm on the team. Despite me having a lady, and being a flirt with most of the women on the job, I keep getting invitations to gay events. We have different communities at the job, and one of them is the LGBT community. At first I thought everyone got the invites for the LGBT events. Come to find out, those invites are only sent out to those who are members, or to those who are indeed gay.

There's a gay dude on the job whom I know likes me (and I mean "like me like me"), and he's like one of the leads in the LGBT community. I believe somehow he put me on their distribution list. Today once again I'm the only one out of the two dudes that share the same cubical space to get the COMING OUT email. By the way, Today marks the coming out day which started in 1988 (according to the email). Over the weekend there was a huge Pride event here in Atlanta, and the dude at the job invited me to join their group during the parade. I told him I would try to make it depending on what hurricane Matthew did to my hometown Charleston. However I knew I wasn't going to make it regardless. Why? Well simply because I'm not gay. I support their cause and wish the same rights as everyone else, but being part of a gay parade when I'm not gay to me is the same as going out to a gay club for a night on the town. It's just not my thing.

Either or, as mentioned, I'm a recovering homophobic, but I'm starting to wonder if I'm really recovered? Your thoughts are always welcome on this newest edition of WDSKI.

The Skizzo!