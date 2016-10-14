DSKI: Trump touched me too dammit!

Well, not really. However I figured since Trump news is taking all the fun out of the news as well as taking up all the news, I might as well join in. So since it's all about Trump, here are some things to talk about

If they made a movie about this election what would it be called

Who will star as Hilary and Trump as well as other key players

what country are you going to move to if Trump wins

what country are you going to move to if Hilary wins

will Obama's image be carved in Mt. Rushmore

All that and more today on WDSKI

(BIG SMILE)