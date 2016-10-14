DSKI: Trump touched me too dammit!

Well, not really. However I figured since Trump news is taking all the fun out of the news as well as taking up all the news, I might as well join in. So since it's all about Trump, here are some things to talk about
- If they made a movie about this election what would it be called
- Who will star as Hilary and Trump as well as other key players
- what country are you going to move to if Trump wins
- what country are you going to move to if Hilary wins
- will Obama's image be carved in Mt. Rushmore
All that and more today on WDSKI
(BIG SMILE)