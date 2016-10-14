Newsvine

DSKI

About Articles: 346 Seeds: 0 Comments: 30502 Since: Aug 2009

DSKI: Trump touched me too dammit!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By DSKI
Fri Oct 14, 2016 7:55 AM
    Discuss:

    Well, not really. However I figured since Trump news is taking all the fun out of the news as well as taking up all the news, I might as well join in. So since it's all about Trump, here are some things to talk about

    • If they made a movie about this election what would it be called
    • Who will star as Hilary and Trump as well as other key players
    • what country are you going to move to if Trump wins
    • what country are you going to move to if Hilary wins
    • will Obama's image be carved in Mt. Rushmore

    All that and more today on WDSKI

    (BIG SMILE)

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    In these nations:

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor