I'm trying to remember which costume I liked most as a kid. For the most part I'd say the best costumes were the home made kind. Throw on one of granny's wigs, fake Dracula teeth, a little red lipstick for blood, and just like that, I'm Blackula! As far as candy, I liked them all for the most part.

Either or, if you were allowed to celebrate Halloween, what was your favorite costume?

WDSKI