This is not one of those made up Conservative stories we've been seeing latterly on the Vine. This story is actually true. However I'm not sure if it's true that aliens are trying to contact us. Either or, if you are looking for some good reading, check THIS out.

One thing for sure, if they do make contact before November 8th, I sure hope it's not Trump we have to introduce to them as our leader. Awwww I'm justa joking with you GOP supporters. Either or, ready or not, Aliens are trying to contact us.

WDSKI