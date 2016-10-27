Do you give your posts/articles a thumbs up?

I forgot the topic, but this was ask a few days ago. I meant to create an article that day about it but forgot.

First let me say that in the beginning I never cared or thought about how many thumbs up my articles or post got. Then I realized that with the 100's of members on Newsvine, it's a special compliment to get just one thumbs up. In trying to be as original a possible, let me say that I've learn to appreciate every single thumbs up you all have given me on my posts and articles. In fact, I try my best to give a thumbs up to every single post on these WDSKI articles, and it doesn't hurt when I give myself another thumbs up.

With that said do you give your post or articles a thumbs up? And while we're at it, let's see if we can break a record by giving this article here as many thumbs up as possible. Maybe......just maybe this can be the first WDSKI article to last more than a day on the Vine homepage. .............we'll see! (smirk)

DSKI!