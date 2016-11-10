Pass the word for it shall be a word we will be using a lot for a while!

petition!

Yesterday while entertaining a Trump supporter article, I said there are going to be several words we're going to be using from now on. The main world I think will be IMPEACH! If we have an elected president who's being sued for stealing from the people.....IMPEACH! if we have an elected president who still has numerous accusations of assaulting women.....IMPEACH! If we have a president who going to put most Americans back in the poor house.....IMPEACH!

I have a few more words, and I'm sure you do to. And with this being a WDSKI article, it's bound to bring a smile back to some of our sad faces!

THE SKIZZY!