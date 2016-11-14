Trump supporters, WHAT IF FARRAKHAN WON?

While debating Trump on another article, this question came to mind in one of those Conservative nations.

As we all know, Farrakhan is not exactly a fan of white folks. I think it's also safe to say that Farrakhan is not a fan of gay folks either. And of course we all know that he's been accused of being anti-Semitic on more than a few occasions. Personally, I think Farrakhan is a very book smart smart man. However I'd be telling lie if I said he should be president. I'd also be telling a lie if I said I don't think some of what he says is racist. HELL! A lot of what Farrakhan has said could be considered racist.

And on that note, what if Farrakhan had won? Would the Trump supporters be as supportive to Farrakhan as they are with Trump? Or, in this country ONLY racist white men can run for president and win?

The Skizzo!