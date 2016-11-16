Dammit I need a small break from Trump news! However one can argue that Trump is indeed a jive turkey! But still, that's not the subject today on WDSKI! Today we're are going to talking about HOW DO YOU COOK YOUR TURKEY! And for extra talk, HOW DO YOU STUFF YOUR TURKEY!

ps

You can talk about Trump if you want to. For example, who do you think is going to be at the next White House Thanksgiving Dinner? Or, will Trump pardon a turkey next year? Will Trump even be in office next year to pardon a turkey?

Either or, let's talk turkey!

Dskizzy