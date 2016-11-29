You down with O.P.P.?

First of all, I'm back folks (for those who noticed I was gone.....LOL). Second of all, took some time off, and when I take time off, I TAKE TIME OFF DAMMIT!

At any rate, it seems some of us still can't get over the horror of Trump winning. Some might say we're sore losers, and to be honest, I can see their point. With that said, looks like a few states are going to be counting their azzes off for the next few weeks. As far as I'm concern, count on. Not sure if it will change anything, but it's worth a try I guess.

As far as the title of this latest WDSKI article, are you down with Opposing President Pick? And as usual, the Skizzo even got a song to get this thing started? Wanna hear it? Well, HERE it goes!

WDSKI!