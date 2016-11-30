.....and don't hold back either!

I think I'm finally getting over Trump being elected. With that said, I'm in the mood for some extra good news. I don't care what it is or who it is about, during these days of highly uncertainty, we could all use some extra good news.

I'll start it off. My grandparents have been together for over 60 years. Let me say that again......60 YEARS! If that's not love then I don't know what love is. Being together that long is almost like being conjoined twins. At any rate, TELL ME SOMETHING EXTRA GOOD!

Dskizzo!