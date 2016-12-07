So I'm watching a doc on Netflix about the birth of Hip Hop. I pretty much know the story but those docs always provide something new. Like or love Hip Hop it has become the biggest game changer in music. However that's more than 35 years ago. Since then we have not seen any new form of music. Have we reachd our highest peak in creating a new style of music? or has Hip Hop truly become the Kudzu of music that has taken over all other music art form out there?

Not trying to make this entire article about Hip Hop, but it's been a while since we talked MUSIC!

DSKI!