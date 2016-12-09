2016 NEWSVINE AWARDS!

First let me say that it's been another wonderful year chatting with all of you on the Vine. I hope I've made you laugh, smile and cry at the same time. Though we don't see each ther in person, I think it's safe to say that we're our on little virtual family here on Newsvine. And just like our real family, here on the Vine there are those whom we like and those whom we're not so crazy about.

If you are not familiar with the Newsvine Awards, it's simple. You can create whatever award you like and give it to a member. However keep in mind that some folks will catch a pissy fit if they don't like the award you give them. In fact, maybe a year or so ago those same cry babies caused an entire Newsvine Award show to be deleted so please try and be as gentle as possible.

Though Friday seems to be on of the slowest days on the Vine, you can pass it around that the 2000 and 16 Newsvine award is now live on

DOUBLE YOU DEE SKIZZO!