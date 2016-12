My lady makes me jump all the time. I could be watching tv, deep into a show or game, and all of a sudden out of nowhere.......'WHAT'cha WATCHING', from the mouth of my lady as she stands behind or beside me. As jump from having the crap scared out of me, she'll then say, 'WHAT'cha JUMPIN FOR?'

At any rate, today on WDSKI, let's play THINGS THAT MAKE YOU JUMP!

