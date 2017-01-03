Love while at work!

So, my immediate co-worker (male) started dating another employee (female) about three months ago. Got back to work this morning to find out they are going to be walking the aisle sometime this spring or summer. I wish them well, but I'm not sure if three months is enough time to make such a huge step. This is not the first time I've seen love at work. However this is a first to see an engagement after such a short period of time.

Again, I wish them well, but love at work can be a dangerous game to play. How about you......would you date or marry someone you work with? Or, is that just too close for comfort?

