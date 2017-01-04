Any new features for Newsvine for 2017?

Being that we're all adults, I think we could use a few adult features on the Vine. I'm not talking anything too vulgar, but just enough to express ourselves how we feel as adults.

Maybe a year or so ago I suggest a flying penis! How would that work? Well, let just say there was a post or article that's totally outlandish. With a flying penis feature, you can click on the penis and have it fly and squirt at said post. But, have the squirt come out in something like rainbow colors to make it more fun and less yucky.

Sounds crazy? Well what the hell you expect from another WDSKI article (lol)? So what's your idea for a new Newsvine feature?

DSKI