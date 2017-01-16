Happy MLK day WDSKI style!

Well folks, it's that time of the year again to honor one of Americas greatest heroes. That hero is the one and only MLK. Most of us have heard stories about Doctor King. Some good and some not so good. However he left a legacy that going to be talked about long after each of us are pushing up daisies.

One of the things I've heard about the man is that he had a crazy sense of humor. I guess with what he faced on a daily basis, he had to find humor in something. Either or, I know there are a few other MLK articles out there today, and it just wouldn't be right if we did not celebrate MLK Day WDSKI style.

Dskizzo!