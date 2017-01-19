Songs to help you survive the next FOUR years!

Scientist and doctors both say that music has healing powers. In the coming four years we're going to need a lot of healing as well as a lot of Vaseline. In other words, the days of being a Happy American will soon be gone for most of us. In fact, in less than 24hrs our happy days are going to turn into WTF days.

Either or, I strongly believe there's a song for every single event that goes on in our lives. For those of us who are worried, think of a song that could help to make us feel better. For those of us who are not worried, please post a song that could make the worriers not worry so much. As for me? I just hope next year this time my lack azz is not on an auction block somewhere in Mississippi at the Dickey Plantation working at the coal mine, or working my butt off at Candyland. Just call me Django if that happens.

I'll start it of with WAKE UP! Why? Because play time is over! And I mean 0-VAH!

WDSKI!