Conservatives can't handle the truth!!

That's correct! I SAID IT, and with good reasons.

As I'm fishing in the news ocean call Newsvine, I oftentimes come across a Conservative article that I just can't pass up. I'll start to feel like a feen trapped on a elevator with a suitcase full of dope. In other words, I just gotta have it.

Well, today i found one of those articles and as usual the Conservatives gives each other more thumbs up than deserved. Didn't bother me none because a little dab of truth is usually the cure to all that. HOWEVER it appears that truth is not welcomed on certain Conservatives articles. All the lies one can think of can remain, but any truth about Conservatives aint welcome at all!

What I'd like to know is why post on such a site with so many difference of opinion and can't take when those opinions goes against yours? I've been known to post some thought provoking stuff, and I always welcome a civil debate. I've also been known to post some crazy sh1t, but still, i do that to have fun. The point is, no matter what I post, I can take the response even if i don't like it. Why does it seem when it comes to those Conservative articles, TRUTH is not welcome?

The Skizzard!