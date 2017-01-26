Liberals can't handle the truth?

Just to be fair, I figured I'd give the other side a chance to voice how they feel about Liberals and truth. Yesterday was Conservatives Can't Handle The Truth and soooooo many people agreed. However what we liberals view as a fact is an opinion to most Conservatives.

So, in an effort to get a true understanding between the two groups, is it liberals who can't handle the truth? On another note, since this is about Liberals not being able to handle the truth, maybe this WDSKI topic can get more than a two hour homepage shelf life. Now I'm not saying the admins are Conservatives, but dammit somebody don't like WDSKI on the homepage!!

Dskizzo!