....he or she says, 'THAT'S MY HUSBAND/WIFE AT THE DOOR!'

However by then, it's probably too late depending on which floor you're on. What's the point? Well, at some point there were signs that he or she had a spouse. But, it was either ignored or overlooked.

This weekend while watching all the protest around the world and at home, I said to myself, you know it's bad when we got more people protesting than we had in attendance at the inauguration. Like most I'd say it's a sign of things to come. Thus far, it aint looking so good. But, just like the man or woman with the cheating spouse, we were warned. Some of us ignored it, and some of us saw it as clear as day.

Either or, what are some other "you know it's bad when", that you would like to share on WDSKI.

Thanks