Newsvine

DSKI

About Articles: 355 Seeds: 0 Comments: 31542 Since: Aug 2009

You know it's bad when......

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By DSKI
Mon Jan 30, 2017 9:12 AM
Discuss:

....he or she says, 'THAT'S MY HUSBAND/WIFE AT THE DOOR!'

However by then, it's probably too late depending on which floor you're on. What's the point? Well, at some point there were signs that he or she had a spouse. But, it was either ignored or overlooked.

This weekend while watching all the protest around the world and at home, I said to myself, you know it's bad when we got more people protesting than we had in attendance at the inauguration. Like most I'd say it's a sign of things to come. Thus far, it aint looking so good. But, just like the man or woman with the cheating spouse, we were warned. Some of us ignored it, and some of us saw it as clear as day.

Either or, what are some other "you know it's bad when", that you would like to share on WDSKI.

Thanks

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor