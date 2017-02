....and if you watched the Super Bowl last night, then I'm sure you know why. (sigh)

At any rate, since I'm hurt, might as well share the love. That means todays subject on WDSKI is THINGS THAT HURT! For example, whomever that calls it the funny bone sure don't know what funny is. If you've ever bumped or knocked the so called funny bone on any hard object, you will find that aint nothing funny about that at all.

What else you can think if that hurts?

Dski!