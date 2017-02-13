You can run! You can hide! But racism will never die!

UNLESS! More and more people are beginning to find out that they are actually part of the race they don't like. As for me, I'm black on the outside, and by society standards. However I know somewhere down the line I have European blood in my vain. At the same time, there are a lot of so called white folks who have no idea that they have African blood running through their vain.

Some say that in a few years no one will be 100% anything. If this is true, are you 100% the race you claim to be?

