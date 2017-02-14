How much do you know about the American Census?

While having fun on another WDSKI article, Vine member Unbelievable-Yet-Again provided us with some important knowledge that some of us may not know about.

I'm not sure when is the next Census count, but I'm going to take into consideration what I've learned from THIS link! To be honest, I don't think I've never thought much about the census count, but dammit they got my attention now.

And as usual, y'all know The Skizzo will try to make it as enjoyable, yet informative as possible. And thanks again Unbelievable-Yet-Again for this wealth of knowledge!

Dski!