Newsvine

DSKI

About Articles: 363 Seeds: 0 Comments: 32434 Since: Aug 2009

Got ideas for Newsvine?

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By DSKI
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:33 PM
Discuss:

 Here are some of mine

  • Middle Finger feature! I doubt it will ever happen because some folks are sooooo sensitive.
  • Divided news sections on the homepage! I think there should be a section for Music news, political news and fun news on the homepage
  • Unlimited edit time! I forgot the reason why we don't have unlimited edit time, but I think it should be looked into
  • FAKE NEWS SECTION! who would ever thought that "fake news" would be taken as serious as real news?
  • Rest In Peace nation! I guess anyone can start that nation, but I think it would be good. 

how about you......got ideas for Newsvine?

WDSKI

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor