Here are some of mine
- Middle Finger feature! I doubt it will ever happen because some folks are sooooo sensitive.
- Divided news sections on the homepage! I think there should be a section for Music news, political news and fun news on the homepage
- Unlimited edit time! I forgot the reason why we don't have unlimited edit time, but I think it should be looked into
- FAKE NEWS SECTION! who would ever thought that "fake news" would be taken as serious as real news?
- Rest In Peace nation! I guess anyone can start that nation, but I think it would be good.
how about you......got ideas for Newsvine?
WDSKI