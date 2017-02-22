WDSKI celebrates Black History Month!

Even if you are not "black" per say, YOU are a part of Black History Month. Why do I say that? Well, if someone you know ever had open heart surgery, then YOU are part of Black History Month. If you've ever stopped at a traffic light, then YOU are a part of Black History Month. If by chance you have never done either of those two things, then I'm sure you've eaten peanut butter once in your life. If you have, then YOU are a part of Black History Month.

Still don't think you are part of Black History? Well, if you are an American, then YOU are part of Black History Month. So, in this edition of another WDSKI article, let's celebrate that which is often ignored the other 11 months out of the year. And that is, BLACK HISTORY!

Dski!