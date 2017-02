Ladies and gentlemen, I have bad news. Right before our eyes are dying breeds of all kinds, and it's being missed by most of us. As we speak, the extinct list is growing by the hour. On that list are things that we all need to survive. Please see my list below and feel free to add on.

Laughter

Hugs

Love songs

Common sense

Playing outside

21yr old Virgins

These are just a few things I can think of. Feel free on.

WDSKI