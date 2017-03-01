Newsvine

Daughters of The Klan post deleted!

By DSKI
Wed Mar 1, 2017 8:10 AM
I'm not sure why or even who are the Daughters of The Klan, but it must have gotten heated and then deleted. And I was just about to have fun too.

Oh well! I guess for those who was participating, feel free to start the party over again here. In short, what was the article about? All I remembering is posting how the word "KLAN" makes my skin crawl. I then went on to say what if I went to the Daughters of The Klan ball and won the King & Queen, Daughters of The Klan contest. Next thing ya know, I went for a smoke, came back and the entire article was gone!

So, what did I miss about the Daughters of The Klan?

Dskizzo

