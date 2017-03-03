I was inspired by a Conservative!

Yesterday there's was an article with a photo of John Lewis, Nancy Pelosi and I forgot the other guy name, but the photo had their heads on a baby's body. Though the article was pretty much about them being cry babies, I could not help but to LOL at the photo. And in my usual Dski style, I did what I do.

On that note, a long long time ago there was an article asking if there is such thing as an ugly baby. Some said all babies are a gift of God. Some even said there's no such thing as an "ugly" baby. To be honest, I don't like the world ugly to describe anyone.......especially a baby. But that's me! However I have to be honest and said that there are some babies that aint so cute.

To make this Friday a fun one, I can't help but ask one mo time, IS THERE SUCH THING AS AN UGLY BABY? And, what do you say to a new mother who's baby is not so cute?

WDSKI