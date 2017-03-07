Rest In Peace to my Grandfather!

Well folks, I have some sad and happy news.

The sad news is that my grandfather passed away Monday morning at the age of 85. The happy news is that I was bless to have one of the best grandfathers in the world.

Long story short, my grandfather and grandmother got married while they were still teens and stayed married up until my grandfather's passing. They had NINE kids and we've stopped counting how many grand, and great grandkids they have. But, it's a lotta us dammit! My grandfather was a barber and always worked for himself. In fact, his barbershop may have been the oldest black owned barbershop in Charleston up until he retired maybe seven or so years ago.

At any rate, just wanted to share that with you all and if there's is someone you've lost recently (or not recently) feel free to share the memories here!

REST IN PEACE POPS!

DSKIZZO!!!!