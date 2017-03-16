I'm back to attack....

.....and that's a fact Jack!

Just wanted to update those who were aware of my grandfather's passing. The celebration of his life was most beautiful, and I honored my grandfather with a few words of my own. Now I'm back to see what I've been missing on the Vine. For some that could be good news. For others? Well, it could be, 'awww lawd! here we go with making the news one big ole joke again!'

Either or, thanks to those who made me feel better when I posted that my grandfather passed. For those of you who recently lost a love one, I pry for you as you all have prayed for me. And on that note, let's do what we do on another WDSKI article!

DSKIZZO!