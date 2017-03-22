Things I like and things I don't like about myself!

He or she who are not honest with themselves, is he or she who can't be honest with others! I'm not sure who said that, or if I'm the first to say it, but it simply makes easy common sense. With that said, we all have things we love about ourselves. Then again, we all have somethings we don't like about ourselves.

If you're human like most of us, then I'm sure you have thing you like and things you don't like about yourself. You never know, there could be a professional on the Vine who can help or assist. So, If yer in need of a break from the "real news" then what other place to be than on WDSKI!

The Skizard!