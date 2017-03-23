What is your state known for?

America the beautiful is home to many if not most on the Vine. Some of us are proud of the state we're from, and others.......well, let's just say as soon as they got a chance they left like a bat flying out of hell.

At any rate, before we become part of the Russian Republic, let's talk about the state or states we're from. As for me? I'm from South Cackalacky. It's a beautiful state to visit, but if yer looking for excitement, keep driving until you see a sign that says, 'YOU ARE NOW LEAVING SOUTH CAROLINA'. Not saying that like it's a bad thing, but if you ask me if I'm planning on moving back anytime soon, my response without hesitation would be, 'no way OJ riding on the Los Angeles highway!'

How about you? What's your state known for.

DSKI