Newsvine

DSKI

About Articles: 371 Seeds: 0 Comments: 33348 Since: Aug 2009

Happy Women History Month from WDSKI!

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By DSKI
Wed Mar 29, 2017 6:51 AM
Discuss:

To all the women of the world, without you there would be no me. I'm not talking coming out of the womb or being breast fed. I'm saying if I woke up tomorrow to find out that all the ladies have gone across the sea, what a great swimmer Dski would be. One of the reasons why I can't do prison is because there are no ladies. Well, maybe except for Big Betty the prison guard, but y'all know what I mean.

Either or, I just want to say thank you all for loving us men the way you all do. Thank you for being our mothers, sisters, aunties and most of all, lovers. I love every last one of you!

Dskizzo

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor