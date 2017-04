Well folks, looks like we've made it through another work week. We've seen real news as well as a few fake news. To be honest, I'm not sure which is which anymore. Either or, here at WDSKI we try not to let the news bring us down. I know it's not easy, but the key to keeping ones sanity is to find a way to smile at reality.

And on that note, welcome to WDSKI week in the news!

Dskizzo!