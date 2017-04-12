No Homepage for WDSKI?

Call me a cry baby, but dammit WDSKI articles are amongst the best on Newsvine, but it gets NO homepage respect! Very few articles generate the kind of fun and attention we have on WDSKI. But for some reason, if you don't catch it in the first hour, you may never see it again. Meanwhile I see articles from last week with less responses still on the homepage as clear as day.

Either or, just had to truly get that off my chest. And, if you missed it, below are two WDSKI articles we're having good, clean (well most of the time) fun on!

_____________

&

WDSKI WEEK IN THE NEWS!

So give yer self a break and c'mon and enjoy the fun! ALL are welcomed!

Dski!