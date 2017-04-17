What are some futuristic inventions you can think of?

40 years ago who would have thought there would be no more record stores? Who would have thought your entire life could be inside you phone, or what we call today, "mobile device?" Well, if you can remember 40yrs ago, then you know what I'm talking about. With Technology, life could totally change in the next 5yrs. Some of us already have a pretty good idea of what's to come, while others just wait to go into the store to see what new.

On that note, what are some futuristic inventions you can foresee in the future?

WDSKI