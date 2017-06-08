When was the last time you made someone smile on the Vine?

Once again I was originally inspired by another Conservative on the Vine.

However today it's me in need of a smile. Nothing major, but I'm not 100% today. Why? Well, this morning I started my car (2002 Jaguar XJ8) and notice something didn't sound right. Then I got a swift smell of something burning. Turned off the car and then looked under the hood. Low and behold, I need to replace my valve cover gaskets. DAMMIT MAN!

Now get this, I knew it had to be replaced sooner or later so i bought the gaskets back in January. I was planning on changing it before it got to this point. But noooooo! It'll be fine is what I said. Now today it smells like my car is smoking crack! At any rate, I've been known to at least try and bring a smile to the Vine, but today (singing) it's me! it's me! it's me ooooh Lord! standing in the need of prayer.....and a joke or two! :(

