Today on WDSKI we'd like to discuss what to do in case of an emergency.

Sad to say that today we're witnessing another senseless shooting here in America. But, glad to say that is was not as bad as it could have been. According to reports and witnesses, the security saved a lot of lives.

A lot of us are at work right now. As we know, anything can happen while we're at work. Because this is the world we live in, we all must take preemptive measures to ensure our safety. Are you prepared in case there's is an emergency at your job? Do you have a system in place to let your love ones know that you are ok? If by chance you are not able to make pone contact, do you have a secret code in which we Viners can be aware of? If not, or if so, let's talk about what to do in case of an emergency.