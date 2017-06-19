In case you missed it, last week on WDSKI we had a cool topic on what to do in case of an emergency. Come to find out, we have a few first responders on the Vine. One in particular was Sarge GW. He and a few others gave some very valuable tips on how to survive during the case of an emergency.

How did I miss that you may ask. Well, WDSKI articles homepage life is no more than two hours. Not sure why, but I think hearing from FRIST RESPONDERS on the Vine could one day save our lives. And on that note, are you a FIRST RESPONDER? If so, what are some of the wildest events you ever had to encounter. If you've yet to encounter an event that would put your skills to use, are you prepared in case of an emergency.

today on WDSKI!