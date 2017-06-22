Ever felt like you have ESP? These days it's easy to confuse ESP with ADD or being high on PCP. Rather you are a part of LGBT, the NAACP, employed at KFC, or recently applied for AARP, there have been times when you may have foreseen the future, but did not quite understand what you foresaw. As for me, the night before the election results I had a crazy crazy dream.

A pink unicorn rode off into the sunset with a tear in her eyes as she looked back at all the other animals in the forest. A brown stallion in the waiting told her not to worry, and that she'll be back on top sooner than she knows. After she left, a mean fuzzy orange headed rabbit had took over the forest. Some of the forest animals were happy, while the other animals wanted the mean fuzzy rabbit to go away to a land far far FAR away. The fuzzy headed rabbit declared WE WANT OUR FORREST BACK! Shortly after that I woke up in a cold sweat.

Next thing ya know, on November 8th 2016, all the major network had announced that Trump had won the presidency. It that a crazy coincidence or do I need to put down the bud? or.....and this is a BIG "OR", Is WDSKI Nostradamus?

Dskizzo!