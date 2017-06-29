Newsvine

Is it still safe to have a Newsvine Awards Ceremony?

By DSKI
Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:45 AM
 If Trump can have a fundraiser for the next election in less than a year of being in office, shouldn't it be safe to have a civil Newsvine Awards?

Yesterday Newsvine member JBB had an article that was collapsed, and I feel like I'm part of the blame. In short the article was about other articles being collapsed because a few folks complain to the moderators about its content. No so much a violation, but they complain nonetheless. As for me, I chimed in with a Newsvine Awards thread and of course some folks did not like that among other posts from other members. So, with me feeling bad about JBB article being collapsed, I was wondering if it's still safe to have a Newsvine Award Ceremony? After all, each of us deserves some kind of award.

..........and on that note, let's the show begin!

WDSKI!!!!

