......AGAIN!!!

Considering we're all adults here on the Vine, I'm sure we've all been in love at least once. And when I say love I don't necessarily mean in love with a person. One can be in love with their car, or even jewelry.

Either or, for whatever or wherever you were in love with, how far did you go to show or prove your love? And, what won't you do for love.....AGAIN?

Today on WDSKI!!!