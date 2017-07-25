RACISM! If by chance you are racist, somewhere down the line it was taught to you. Bottom line, it's a total waste of human emotion and action. Why? Well, no matter who it is you are racist against, aint nobody going nowhere so it's about time to get over it.

ABORTIONS! Rather one if for or against abortions, man has found a way to abort. For that one reason alone, abortions are here to stay. Of course we should encourage less abortions, but when some sadistic fool blows up a clinic, it's like what the f-word!?? So if you are one who is totally against abortions and want to see clinics blown up or doctors killed, it's time to get over it.

TRUMP! ......................(silent)! I'm sorry y'all, but I can't get over calling Trump president. Not because he won, but because he did not win fair and square. However those who support Trump may have a point when they tell the rest of us to get over it! Or do they? hmmm

HOMOSEXUALITY! Since the beginning of mankind homosexuality existed. But still, there are some folks who simply can't get over that. I see it like a dog barking at the flying bird. He can bark all day long, but he aint gonna catch it. Think about that.

Feel free to add "sh1t we need to get over"!

