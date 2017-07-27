Newsvine

The last NEWSVINE AWARDS F'in EVER!

By Dski
Thu Jul 27, 2017 11:33 AM
To add on to the many Newsvine shutting down articles on the Vine, I must say this is the worse news ever! Unlike some other sites I've visited, I've found a home here.

However I'm sure we'll all agree on another site to keep in touch. Feel free to post links to other news sites that could provide the same kind of entertainment we've had here on the Vine.

On another note, this is the last Newsvine Awards EVER! Feel free to show how you feel about your fellow Newsviners of the last time dammit!

WDSKI

Code of Honor